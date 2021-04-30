Officials in Switzerland push back at Biden ‘tax haven’ barb

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities are taking issue with comments from U.S. President Joe Biden to Congress that many companies use Switzerland as a tax haven. A spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Department of Finance called such claims “inappropriate and completely out of date.” She said the Swiss finance minister would address the issue with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Biden said in a speech to Congress on Wednesday that “a lot of companies also evade taxes through tax havens in Switzerland and Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.” Switzerland has long had a reputation as a haven for tax dodgers to squirrel away their money. Swiss authorities have been at pains to change the country’s image.