Olbrich Biergarten now welcomes dogs

MADISON (WKOW) -- You no longer have to leave the pups at home when you want to grab a beer by Lake Monona.

Check out more local news here.

The Olbrich Biergarten announced in a blog post, it'll be allowing non-service animals to enjoy the lakeside views with their humans.

The post noted that allowing dogs has been the most popular request from the community.

To celebrate, post a photo of you and your dog on Instagram, enjoying the Biergarten together before May 14, and tag @biergartenatolbrichpark for a chance to win a bag of dog treats made of upcycled spent beer grain courtesy of Leashless Lab and Olbrich Biergarten.