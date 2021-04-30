On a Scottish isle, ‘Limbo’ breaks the refugee movie mold

LONDON (AP) — Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry was reluctant to read the script of “Limbo.” He was concerned the film, about refugees waiting on a remote Scottish island for residency, would involve established tropes about a Western savior coming to the rescue. Instead, it made him reach for the phone and call his agent. El-Masry says he rejoiced that his character Omar “is in the forefront of the narrative and there isn’t a Western character leading him on and letting him forget about his past,” which was exactly as writer/director Ben Sharrock had intended. “Limbo” opens in theaters in the United States on Friday.