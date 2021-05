GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers plugged a hole in the middle of their offensive line in the second round of the NFL Draft. The team selected Ohio State center Josh Myers with the No. 62 overall pick.

Myers started 21 of the final 22 games of his Ohio State career. In 2020, he was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection and earned Second-Team All-American honors. He was also a finalist for the Rimington Trophy.