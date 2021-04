MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're looking to add a furry member to your family on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, our pet of the week might be a good fit!

Izzy is a 3-month-old dog from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville. To learn more about her, click here.

If you'd like to learn more about the other animals up for adoption at the humane society, visit their website.