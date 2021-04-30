Photos of guns proposed as evidence in teen’s trial in killings of Madison physician, husband

MADISON (WKOW) - Prosecutors propose using photos of a Madison teenager posing with a hand gun as evidence in his upcoming trial in the homicides of prominent Madison physician Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre.



Prosecutors also propose to use photos of evidence seized from the home of Khari Sanford, 19, in his October trial.

Both Sanford and Ali'jah Larrue, 19, and charged with being a party to the crime of first degree intentional homicide in the March 2020 killings. Potter and Carre were found with gunshot wounds in the UW Arboretum.



Larrue is scheduled for a plea hearing May 25, where he is expected to enter a plea of guilty of no contest to an amended charge, or charges. The specific change from the first degree intentional homicide charge has yet to be revealed, nor has there been any comment on whether Larrue will testify against Sanford as part of a plea agreement. Prosecutors have asked that a sentence on any conviction for Larrue take place after Sanford's trial.

Authorities allege Sanford was the gunman and Larrue helped him. They allege Sanford and the victims' daughter talked of large amounts of money Potter and Carre had. Authorities also say Potter and Carre had evicted Sanford and their daughter from their home before the killings over the teenagers' unwillingness to follow COVID-19 prevention steps. Officials say the couple provided Sanford and their daughter with an apartment and a van.



Court records show prosecutors want to show a jury photos of Sanford with the same Glock-model of hand gun that authorities say was used in the killings. Records also state prosecutors propose showing jurors a video of Sanford demonstrating the use of the Glock.

Court records also say prosecutors propose introducing as evidence a photo of camouflage pants that contain Potter's DNA. Authorities say the pants were recovered in a search of garbage at the apartment of Sanford and Potter's daughter after the homicides.



Prosecutors also ask to introduce as trial evidence a video of Sanford trying to withdraw money from a Madison ATM using Potter's debit or credit card after the fatal shootings.

In court documents, prosecutors argue what's termed "other acts evidence" should be admitted at trial because the photos, video, and text messages show Sanford's familiarity with the type of gun used in the murder, reinforces theft as part of a motive for the killings and includes material that ties Sanford to at least one victim in the homicide's aftermath.

Sanford's attorney, Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day declines comment to 27 News on the proposed, trial evidence.



Another one of the teenager's attorneys, Andrew Martinez says discussions continue on the possible resolution of Sanford's case short-of-trial.



A court hearing date on the proposed, trial evidence has yet to be scheduled.

In material submitted to support the motion for the admission of the evidence, past case law is sighted to highlight when evidence has been approved if to speaks to a defendant's crime motive, opportunity, preparedness, and the incident's absence of mistake or accident.





