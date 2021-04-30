Report: Boris Johnson’s phone number was online for 15 years

LONDON (AP) — The British government has downplayed allegations of a security risk after it was reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cell phone number was openly available on the internet for 15 years. Celebrity website Popbitch revealed that the number was on a think tank press release from 2006, when Johnson was an opposition lawmaker. On Friday the number appeared to no longer be in use. Home Office minister Victoria Atkins insisted that the prime minister “knows his responsibilities when it comes to national security.” But former National Security Adviser Peter Ricketts said that if the number was widely available it could be used for eavesdropping by hostile states, “and possibly other non-state actors as well, like sophisticated criminal gangs.”