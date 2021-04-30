Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Lafayette County
…GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS EXPECTED ON SATURDAY…
Strong southwest winds are expected to develop Saturday morning
across south central into east central Wisconsin. Gusts to 25 to
30 mph are expected after 8 am CDT, with frequent gusts of 30 to
40 mph expected after 11 am CDT, and continuing through the
afternoon.
Boaters on inland lakes out for the Wisconsin fishing opener
should be prepared for these buffeting southwest winds and
resultant high waves.