Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Sauk County

…GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS EXPECTED ON SATURDAY…

Strong southwest winds are expected to develop Saturday morning

across south central into east central Wisconsin. Gusts to 25 to

30 mph are expected after 8 am CDT, with frequent gusts of 30 to

40 mph expected after 11 am CDT, and continuing through the

afternoon.

Boaters on inland lakes out for the Wisconsin fishing opener

should be prepared for these buffeting southwest winds and

resultant high waves.