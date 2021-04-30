Suicide truck bomber hits Afghan guest house, killing 14

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a suicide truck bomber has struck a guest house in eastern Logar province, killing at least 14 people and wounding as many as 90. The Interior Ministry says the attack happened on Friday in Pul-e-Alam, the provincial capital. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing and there was no indication as to why the guest house was targeted. The attack came on the eve of the official date set for the start of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban have demanded an earlier pullout, There are no American or NATO forces in Logar province.