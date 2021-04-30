Fire risk remains high through start of weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Rain is on the way however, dry conditions and breezy winds will make the fire risk high on Saturday.

The weekend, the start of May, is right around the corner! For the most part, southern Wisconsin is going to remain dry but that comes at a cost.

The dry conditions will continue to persist which are contributing to a high to very risk for fire weather, especially for Saturday.

Most of the 27 News counties will be under a fire weather watch starting Saturday at noon, lasting through 8pm on Saturday.

The DNR is encouraging folks to hold off on doing any burning Saturday since breezy southwesterly winds, and low relative humidity, will quickly cause a flame to burn out of control. There will be a brief period the area will see showers - Saturday morning but a few hundredths of an inch will accumulate at best.

More rain will return to the forecast area starting Sunday night through Monday. However, many areas across Wisconsin need inches of rain to combat the ongoing drought.