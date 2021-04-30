Sumo wrestler dies month after falling on head during bout

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese sumo wrestler has died a month after falling on his head during a bout in a case that has raised questions about the sport’s response to medical emergencies. The Japan Sumo Association said 28-year-old wrestler Hibikiryu died of acute respiratory failure. Sumo officials told Japanese media it was unknown whether Hibikiryu’s death was related to his injury. Footage of his bout showed Hibikiryu was thrown by his opponent and fell on his head hard. He lay face down for several minutes while sumo officials waited for paramedics to arrive. A newspaper reported Hibikiryu told sumo officials while on a stretcher that he felt paralysis in his lower body. The report said his condition had been improving.