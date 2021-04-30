Turkish police seek to prevent being filmed at protests

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A prominent Turkish lawyers’ group says police have been instructed to prevent citizens from filming them while policing demonstrations, sparking concerns over possible increased human rights violations. The Progressive Lawyers Association posted on its Twitter account a document purporting to be a security department circular arguing that the filming of police officials amounts to a violation of their right to privacy and instructing officers to prevent people from using mobile phones to film them. There was no official confirmation of the alleged instruction to police. The main opposition said the move amounted to “authoritarianism at its finest.”