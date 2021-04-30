UK allows dancing without distancing at nightclub test event

LONDON (AP) — Several thousand music fans have become the first people in Britain in more than a year to legally dance, drink and listen to music in a nightclub. A gig at a warehouse in Liverpool, England that started on Friday afternoon is one of a series of pilot events sponsored by the government and closely monitored by public health officials. The 3,000 attendee, will be tested for the virus before and after the event. Once inside, they can dance and socialize with no restrictions on mixing with others. DJ Yousef of Liverpool’s Circus nightclub said it was a “monumental” day. Britain has recorded more than 127,000 coronavirus deaths, but is gradually lifting restrictions.