Urban Forestry students practice skills during Arbor Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students in Madison College's Urban Forestry program spent Arbor Day learning skills that they will use when they get jobs in the field.

Students focused on climbing techniques Friday, which they will use to help maintain trees. Climbing is necessary in cases where arborists cannot use a bucket truck or aerial lift.

"You actually have to be able to climb the tree and use ropes to be able to access parts of the tree that are either being pruned for clearance for a building, let's say or just getting dead branches out of it," said Instructor Mark Sundlin.

Tree maintenance helps keep branches off of houses and clear of roadways. Sundlin says maintenance is also important to prevent dead branches from falling and hurting someone. He says students should get comfortable with their skills before they start the job.

"You're kind of dependent on the strength of the trees, branches, and the unions to kind of hold you in place. So getting comfortable in those, those spots in the tree and getting comfortable with equipment, it takes a little bit of time," Sundlin continued.

In the future, Sundlin says he predicts the college will see increased interest in their arboriculture and urban forestry programs.

"With climate change, and people seeing the value of trees, I think that this field is going to have a lot to offer people for not only getting a great job being able to work outside and being able to be hands on, but also for cities to kind of be able to tap into the resources of being able to take care of the infrastructure, their green spaces, and kind of look forward to the future of having healthier and safer trees."