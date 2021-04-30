US halts Mexico shrimp imports on sea turtle concerns

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says it will try to regain U.S. certification for shrimp exports, after the country lost its registration because of inadequate protections for sea turtles. Mexico’s agriculture department said Friday it will take corrective measures and carry out training to ensure Mexican shrimp boats don’t sweep up sea turtles as by-catch. Mexico had required fishermen to install sea-turtle-exclusion devices on shrimp nets. But the U.S. State Department said Friday that Mexican trawl nets no longer met U.S. standards on the issue. It was not clear whether that was because Mexico hadn’t been enforcing the protections, or because U.S. procedures became more stringent.