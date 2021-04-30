UW-Madison police accuse man in ‘piggybacking’ thefts

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison police believe they have found the man who had been "piggybacking" his way into university buildings.

41-year-old Tyler N. Mills, from Eau Claire, was arrested yesterday on a warrant for a separate issue, but police accused him of other crimes related to gaining access to the UW buildings.

A spokesperson for the UW-Madison Police Department said that authorities were recommending Mills be charged with two counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts of felony bail jumping.

The spokesperson left open the possibility of recommending even more charges against Mills as the investigation developed.

It will be up to the Dane County District Attorney's Office to formally charge Mills in court.

Police believe that Mills committed several thefts after getting into locked buildings by following people who had key card access.

UW police asked all the campus community to keep an eye out for people trying to "piggyback" their way into buildings. They also gave several tips to try to prevent thefts on campus: