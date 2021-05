WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- The Denver Broncos drafted former UW-Whitewater offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz with the No. 98 overall pick in the Third Round of the NFL Draft.

The Hartford native was a first-team All-American in 2019. The Warhawks did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic. Meinerz emerged as an early-round prospect by performing well at the Senior Bowl during the pre-draft process.