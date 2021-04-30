Skip to Content

UWPD launches investigation into series of thefts on campus

UW-POLICE

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW Police Department are looking into a series of thefts across campus, advising students to be careful about letting strangers into secure areas.

According to a news release from the department, a suspect in the thefts "piggybacked" his way into locked areas, following immediately behind someone with key card access.

"Never allow others to piggyback their way into a secure area of a residence hall or elevator. A simple statement like, “I’m sorry, I don’t recognize you – please scan your ID or use your key” goes a long way in keeping our community safe," the department said in the release.

A suspect in the thefts is in custody at the Dane County Jail on an unrelated charge, and the UWPD will refer any charges that arise from the investigation.

