Venezuela gives US oilmen house arrest in gesture to Biden

7:59 pm National news from the Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Six American oil executives jailed in Venezuela more than three years ago on corruption charges have been granted house arrest in a gesture of goodwill toward the Biden administration as it reviews its policy toward the politically turbulent South American country.  The partial release of the six employees of Houston-based Citgo was confirmed to The Associated Press by lawyers and family members of the men. The so-called Citgo 6 were granted house arrest once before — in December 2019 — only to be re-jailed two months later on the same day that President Donald Trump welcomed opposition leader Juan Guaidó to the White House.  

Associated Press

