Skip to Content

Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

2:49 pm Weather AlertsWx Alerts - Walworth

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Waukesha, Milwaukee, Rock, Walworth, Racine and
Kenosha Counties.

* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

wkowweather

More Stories

Skip to content