Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Walworth County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Waukesha, Milwaukee, Rock, Walworth, Racine and
Kenosha Counties.
* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&