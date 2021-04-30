Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Waukesha, Milwaukee, Rock, Walworth, Racine and

Kenosha Counties.

* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&