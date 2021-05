Wind Advisory issued April 30 at 8:14PM CDT until May 1 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Southwest winds will increase to 20 to 25 mph Saturday

afternoon with gust to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Waukesha, Milwaukee, Rock, Walworth, Racine and

Kenosha Counties.

* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Boaters on inland lakes out for the

Wisconsin fishing opener should be prepared for buffeting

southwest winds and high waves. The strongest winds are expected

Saturday afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.