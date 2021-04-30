Wu-Tang Clan imposter gets prison for cheating hotels, limos

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for using stolen credit cards to live large in hotels and limousines while claiming ties to the hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Fifty-three-year-old Walker Washington, of Augusta, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Judge Dudley H. Bowen also ordered Washington to pay about $300,000 to 19 defrauded businesses. A co-defendant, 29-year-old Aaron Barnes-Burpo, of Crestview, Florida, was sentenced to seven years and the same amount. Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes says the two flim-flam artists and their phony entourage lived large for weeks until a skeptical hotel clerk saw through the scam.