600 without power in Stoughton after wind snaps tree

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Crews in Stoughton are working to restore power to an estimated 600 customers on Saturday.

Stoughton Utilities Director Jill Weiss told 27 News a tree fell in windy conditions. That caused a circuit to go out, leading to the power outage.

Weiss said the tree fell near Yahara Elementary School just before 4 p.m.

Stoughton Utilities is working on the repairs now, but does not have a estimated time the power will be restored.