Active shooter situation at Oneida Casino

ONEIDA (WKOW) -- Law enforcement authorities are surrounding a casino in northeastern Wisconsin Saturday night, according to WBAY-TV.

Officials with Oneida Nation say there is an active shooter situation going on at the Oneida Casino.

There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino. Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to... Posted by Oneida Nation on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Community members are asked to not go near the Main Casino on Highway 172 near the Austin Straubel Airport.

State transportation officials say all lanes of WIS 172 are closed between South Point Road and Packerland Drive.

