Active shooter situation at Oneida Casino

Active shooter situation at Oneida CasinoUpdated
ONEIDA (WKOW) -- Law enforcement authorities are surrounding a casino in northeastern Wisconsin Saturday night, according to WBAY-TV.
Officials with Oneida Nation say there is an active shooter situation going on at the Oneida Casino.
Community members are asked to not go near the Main Casino on Highway 172 near the Austin Straubel Airport.
State transportation officials say all lanes of WIS 172 are closed between South Point Road and Packerland Drive.
Stay with wkow.com for the latest on this developing story.