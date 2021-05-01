Authorities suspect speed was factor in deadly crash in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police said one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, it happened around 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of E. Court Street and Atwood.

Paramedics arrived to attend to the victim, but during their assessment they determined the person pinned under the vehicle was dead.

Police said the initial investigation determined that the driver was going west on E. Court Street, and when they were approaching Jackman Street, they failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle was on the terrace before hitting a tree. Authorities suspect speed was a significant contributing factor to the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time, pending notification of the family.