Chicago police say gun violence is on the rise this year

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say the city has seen a significant increase in shootings and homicides so far this year, compared with the first four months of 2020. Statistics included in a news release issued by the Chicago Police Department on Saturday reveal that a troubling rise in gun violence this year shows little sign of slowing down. The city had five fewer homicides this April than last April, but the number of shooting victims increased to 299 from 225. So far this year, 997 people have been shot, compared with 718 last year. The city has had 87 homicides. That’s 31 more than during the same period last year.