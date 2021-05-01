Deputies investigating deadly crash in Town of Roxbury

Town of Roxbury (WKOW) -- Dane County deputies said alcohol and speed appear to have been factors in a deadly crash in the Town of Roxbury on Saturday morning.

Authorities said they arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on CTH 188 near Inama Road just after 5 a.m.

According to deputies, the 2003 Chevy Silverado was going south on STH 188 when the driver apparently lost control, left the road, and rolled the vehicle.

Authorities said the 30-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the pickup during the crash. He died on the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of the family, and the crash remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.