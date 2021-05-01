DNR issues Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the National Weather Service have issued a Red Flag Warning for Saturday because of the extreme fire danger.

The warning covers Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Portage, Richland, Rock, Sauk, St. Croix, Vernon, Walworth, Waupaca and Wood counties.

The Red Flag Warning is used when an area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds, warm temperatures, and very low humidity.

The DNR recommends reporting fires early by calling 911 immediately.

To find out what level of fire risk your county is at, click here.