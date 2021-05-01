Fire danger lowers but Wisconsin still needs rain

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Unfortunately, southern Wisconsin will have to wait until Monday for some helpful rains.

Until then, the fire danger is still going to be high to extreme across Wisconsin through the rest of Saturday. It's also advised to not do any burning on Sunday as well though rain will begin to move in.

The rain will develop beginning in the second half of the day; most of the first half of Sunday will be breezy with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.

The higher rain totals will accumulate farther north initially but totals will start to climb as we move into the rest of Monday and Monday night.

Sadly this rain won't completely fix the dry conditions however, any rain will help. Unfortunately, some parts of the state, especially western parts, are roughly 1-3" below normal.