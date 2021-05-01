I-39/90 reopens near Beloit after closure due to high winds

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol reopened all lanes after closing them due to high winds.

WisDOT reported the lanes were closed at 5:23 p.m. and were reopened at 6:48 p.m.

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced all lanes of I-39/90 are closed right now due to a utility emergency Saturday.

Wisconsin State Patrol told 27 News it's a precaution since high winds are kicking up debris from a nearby construction area, making it hard to see while driving.

WisDOT estimated the closure will last more than two hours.

WisDOT's alternate route direction for northbound traffic is to "exit at I-43 and head north to Hart Rd. Traffic will then travel west on Hart Rd until Shopiere Rd. Traffic will head north on Shopiere Rd until returning to I-39/90." Southbound traffic should reverse these directions.