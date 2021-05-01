Janesville Farmers Market moves to new location

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Farmers Market kicked off its summer season Saturday morning at a new home.

The market is now in the Janesville Town Square. There's plenty of seating, all spaced out.

The new spot gives people a chance to enjoy the downtown area during the market from both sides of the river.

"On this side of the river that we're on, the west side, there's some picnic tables spread out throughout here all the time. And we've kind of scattered among ourselves. There's also some built-in seating along the streetways that people can take advantage of. Actually, a new feature of the east side, though, is built-in permanent picnic tables that we've seen a lot of people taking advantage today," said market manager Emily Arthur.

The farmers market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.