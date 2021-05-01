Madison Mallards unveil new image at fan event

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Mallards are back at the Duck Pond, with a new look.

The team unveiled its new logo at a special event Saturday night. The Mallards welcomed about 1,000 socially-distanced fans to the ballpark to show off the updated image campaign. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was there to help.

The team says the logo celebrates the connection between Madison and the Mallards. It adds blue and cream to the team's classic colors of green and yellow. It's designed with a retro theme to inspire baseball park nostalgia.

5,900 youth baseball and softball players will get co-branded hats for their games this summer.

“We’ve always wanted the Mallards to be reflective of the community we call home. Our new branding drives that connection home, while hopefully reminding people of the fun memories they’ve created over the years at the Duck Pond and getting people excited to create another round of memories with us in the future,” said Mallards President Vern Stenman in a statement.

Single game tickets go on sale online on May 15.