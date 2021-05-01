Madison summer camp prepares to safely welcome students back

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than a year after starting to teach classes virtually, Studio Dansu is making plans for students to come back in person for several summer day camps.

"Seeing their faces come back in person has been, it's been such a joy," Jayme Shiamooka, the owner of the dance studio, said. "It's been such a joy. They love seeing us again, they love seeing their classmates again."

Shiamooka said she and families have gained confidence in in-person classes as vaccines have become more available.

"The fact that all of the staff are almost vaccinated and parents are getting vaccinated, even some of my older students are getting vaccinated, everyone's feeling very comfortable to start branching out and looking at some more summer activities," she said.

She said though she's excited to return to some more normal activities, she is still prioritizing everyone's health and safety.

Kids will have to wear masks during the day camps, and they will have to wash and sanitize their hands when they get to the building. Shiamooka said she's also keeping class sizes small, with the largest class having nine students.

"Maybe [that's] not the best business decision, but it's more important to me and to my staff that we are safe, the kids are safe, our families are safe," she said.

Those practices align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control about how summer camps can keep kids safe. The agency said even if staff are vaccinated, everyone at camps should wear masks and maintain distancing because children aren't able to gain protection from vaccinations yet.

Studio Dansu will also keep kids outside as much as possible. Shiamooka and her father have built a wooden stage in the parking lot that campers will use for classes, rehearsals, performances.

Shiamooka said the parking lot will also allow for families to maintain social distance.

She said the feedback from parents has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We have a lot of families that work in health care, and they are very, very happy with our protocols," she said.

Shiamooka said after seeing camp enrollment numbers drop sharply last year because of the pandemic, she's already seeing numbers recover this year.

"A lot of families that stayed at home and didn't do anything are now venturing out," she said. "They're starting to get excited about doing things again, and so I'm seeing not only a big jump in new students, but a steady increase in all the students that we had returning to us."