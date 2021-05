GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers selected guard Royce Newman out of Ole Miss with the No. 142 overall pick.

The Rebels' four-star recruit began his career as a left guard in 2019 and switched over to right tackle his senior season.

The Packers received the compensatory pick due to the team's net losses in free agency from last year. Green Bay will also have extra picks at the end of the fifth and sixth rounds.