GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers selected Shemar Jean-Charles out of Appalachian State with the No. 178 overall pick.

Jean-Charles closed out the 2020 atop of the FBS ranking with 16 pass breakups in 12 starts with the Mountaineers.

The Packers received the compensatory pick due to the team's net losses in free agency from last year. Green Bay will also have an extra pick in the sixth round and had one in the third.