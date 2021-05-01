Packers take Ohio St C Josh Myers, Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

Josh Myers plays the same position and went to the same college as All-Pro center Corey Linsley. The Green Bay Packers hope the similarities don’t end there. Green Bay continued filling positions of need in the draft by taking Myers in the second round with the 62nd overall pick. The former Ohio State center is a potential long-term solution in the middle of the offensive line after Linsley left for the Los Angeles Chargers via free agency in the offseason. The Packers also took Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers late Friday.