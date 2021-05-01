Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN WISCONSIN…

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather, which is in effect

until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Marquette…Green Lake…Sauk…Columbia…

Dodge…Iowa…Dane…Jefferson…Lafayette…Green…Rock and

Walworth.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* TIMING…

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…In the low 80s.

* IMPACTS…Dry conditions will support efficient fire maintenance

and spread. Avoiding burning and the use of equipment that cause

sparks is strongly advised. Contact your local DNR office for

possible burn bans and other information.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&