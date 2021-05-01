Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Green County
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN WISCONSIN…
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather, which is in effect
until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Marquette…Green Lake…Sauk…Columbia…
Dodge…Iowa…Dane…Jefferson…Lafayette…Green…Rock and
Walworth.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* TIMING…
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…In the low 80s.
* IMPACTS…Dry conditions will support efficient fire maintenance
and spread. Avoiding burning and the use of equipment that cause
sparks is strongly advised. Contact your local DNR office for
possible burn bans and other information.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&