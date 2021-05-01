Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT

Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST IOWA INTO WESTERN
WESTERN WISCONSIN……
* AFFECTED AREA…IN Iowa…Mitchell…Howard…Winneshiek…
Allamakee…Floyd…Chickasaw…Fayette…Clayton. IN
Wisconsin…Jackson…La Crosse…Monroe…Juneau…Adams…
Vernon…Crawford…Richland…Grant.
* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening from Noon to 8 pm.
* WIND…Southwest 15 to 25 mph gusting 30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum values of 20 to 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…Highs in the middle 80s.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Correction to the expiration time of the warning.