Red Flag Warning issued May 1 at 10:48AM CDT until May 1 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather, which is in effect
until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Marquette…Green Lake…Sauk…Columbia…
Dodge…Iowa…Dane…Jefferson…Lafayette…Green…Rock and
Walworth.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* TIMING…
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…In the low 80s.
* IMPACTS…Dry conditions will support efficient fire maintenance
and spread. Avoiding burning and the use of equipment that cause
sparks is strongly advised. Contact your local DNR office for
possible burn bans and other information.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.