Red Flag Warning issued May 1 at 2:43PM CDT until May 1 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Red Flag Warning issued May 1 at 2:43PM CDT until May 1 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…Marquette…Green Lake…Sauk…Columbia…
Dodge…Iowa…Dane…Jefferson…Lafayette…Green…Rock and
Walworth.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* TIMING…
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 22 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…In the lower 80s.
* IMPACTS…Dry conditions will support efficient fire
maintenance and spread. Avoiding burning and the use of
equipment that cause sparks is strongly advised. Contact your
local DNR office for possible burn bans and other information.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.