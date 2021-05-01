Red Flag Warning issued May 1 at 2:43PM CDT until May 1 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* AFFECTED AREA…Marquette…Green Lake…Sauk…Columbia…

Dodge…Iowa…Dane…Jefferson…Lafayette…Green…Rock and

Walworth.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* TIMING…

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 22 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS…Dry conditions will support efficient fire

maintenance and spread. Avoiding burning and the use of

equipment that cause sparks is strongly advised. Contact your

local DNR office for possible burn bans and other information.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.