Police: Teen arrested after gun goes off, hits other teen in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A 16-year-old suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting another 16-year-old in Janesville.

On Friday, Janesville police were called to Mercy Hospital for a report of a 16-year-old being treated for a gunshot wound.

While authorities were investigating, they learned the victim and two friends, ages 16 and 19, were visiting a home on the 200 block of Linn Street. No one was home at the time. The 16-year-old was handling a gun when it went off. The bullet hit the victim's hip area, went through the television and a window before exiting the home. During the investigation, authorities were not able to find the handgun.

The victim was treated and released from Mercy Hospital. The 16-year-old is being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center on two charges.