Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff Len Hagaman of Watauga County in North Carolina says the shooter who killed two deputies and two civilians in Boone this week also threatened his father with a knife recently. The alleged assault prompted Isaac Alton Barnes’ family to go to a magistrate for assistance. The father also called the county sheriff’s office for help. Barnes, his mother and stepfather were found dead after a 13-hour standoff with police. Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were killed in the line of duty. Funeral arrangements for the fallen deputies are expected to be announced in the coming days. Hagaman says Barnes had a “large cache” of weapons and could have killed more people through a mass shooting targeting the general public.