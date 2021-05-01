Snappers announce opening day roster

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Snappers will open the 2021 season, their first as an affiliate of the Miami Marlins, on Tuesday.

The first game is against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Appleton and, their first home game is May 11 against the South Bend Cubs.

This season they're roster is loaded with top prospects, includes 16 pitches, three catchers, five infielders, and five outfielders.

The full roster of players consist of:

Catchers – Will Banfield, David Martinez, Dustin Skelton

Infielders - Marcus Chiu, Bubba Hollins, Devin Hairston, Nic Ready, Marcos Rivera

Outfielders - Griffin Conine, Thomas Jones, Kameron Misner, Tevin Mitchell, Connor Scott

RHP Pitchers - Dylan Bice, Evan Brabrand, Alberto Guerrero, Bryan Hoeing, Tyler Jones, Zack Leban, Zach McCambley, Tyler Mitzel, Kyle Nicolas, Brady Puckett, Cason Sherrod, Joey Steele, Jake Walters

LHP Pitchers - Zach King, Josh Simpson, Antonio Velez