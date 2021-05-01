Special Weather Statement issued May 1 at 3:57AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
Dry conditions, low relative humidity, and southwest winds of 15
to 25 mph, gusting 30 to 40 mph will result in elevated to near
critical fire conditions and promote the rapid spread of fires
this afternoon and evening.
Avoid outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local
authorities. Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road
vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire.
Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly. Be sure to check
with local officials about any burning restrictions that may be in
place.