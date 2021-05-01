Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…Elevated To Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions This

Afternoon Into This Evening…

Dry conditions, low relative humidity, and southwest winds of 15

to 25 mph, gusting 30 to 40 mph will result in elevated to near

critical fire conditions and promote the rapid spread of fires

this afternoon and evening.

Avoid outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local

authorities. Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road

vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire.

Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly. Be sure to check

with local officials about any burning restrictions that may be in

place.