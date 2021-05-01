Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected for all of

Southern Wisconsin Today…

The combination of very warm temperatures, gusty southwest winds,

low humidity, and dry vegetation will promote the spread of fires

this afternoon into the evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…All of Southern Wisconsin

* WINDS…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* TIMING…Noon to 8 PM

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 23 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…Highs in the 80s.

Avoid outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities.

Caution is advised when using equipment that causes sparks. Extinguish

and dispose of cigarettes properly. Be sure to check with local

officials about any burning restrictions that may be in place.