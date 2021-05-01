Two people and two dogs displaced after house fire on Madison’s north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people and two dogs are displaced after a house fire broke out Saturday morning on the north side of Madison.

The City of Madison Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on the 4100 block of Vidon Drive just before 10:30 a.m.

The fire department reported several calls came in from neighbors and a passerby who saw multiple sides of the single-family home engulfed in flames.

Fire crews arrived and confirmed a fully involved fire on two sides of the structure. Some firefighters started search and rescue operations. Others began putting the fire out from the outside, and then moved on to the inside once the exterior flames were knocked down.

Officials reported only one homeowner was present when the fire broke out and evacuated the home. Fire crews rescued a dog from the residence.

The homeowner was taken to a local hospital and the dog was taken to a local veterinarian clinic, according to the fire department.

Madison Gas and Electric responded to the residence to shut down the utilities.

The American Red Cross will be helping the two people and two dogs who were displaced by the fire.

The City of Madison Fire Department reported the cause of the fire is under investigation and currently, there are no damage estimates available.