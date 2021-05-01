Warm but WINDY this Saturday!

MADISON (WKOW) - Today will be warm, but WINDY!

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the following counties: Dane, Rock, Walworth, Green, Jefferson and Dodge from Noon until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Sustained winds around 10-20 mph are likely, gusts up to 40-45 mph.

This also leads to an increase fire risk. Most of the state is under a 'high' wildfire risk Saturday. If you see a fire, report it to local authorities.

While yes it'll be windy, it'll also be warm.

A high in the low-to-mid 80s is expected, hitting mid-afternoon.

Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies are likely. Very dry today. Sunday brings the rain chance with isolated showers possible during the evening.

Storm chance arrives Sunday night into Monday, very wet Monday.

Next week will be a bit cooler than this weekend, more seasonal.

Starting the work week highs will range in the 60s.